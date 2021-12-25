A group of drivers calling itself the Concerned Drivers Association of Ghana, has settled on December 29, 2021, to stage a demonstration against the high cost of fuel in the country.

Their intended action is to get government to scrap what they describe as nuisances taxes on the price build up for petroleum products.

The Central Regional Chairman of the Association, Akwesi Arhin, said failure to heed to their call will lead to an increase in transport fares to make up for their losses.

He said although the issue of fuel prices is their primary reason for embarking on the demonstration, they also have concerns about the harassment of drivers by the police.

“We recently had a sit down strike but there wasn’t any meaningful outcome. Some police officers keep harassing us. Last week at the Accra Mall, some drivers were beaten and currently on admission at the hospital. All these reasons have necessitated our demonstration on the 29th December.”

“The current reduction in the price of fuel is as a result of the prices on the international market. We want the government to scrap taxes such as the 2% component on special import levy, price stabilization and recovery levy and the BOST margin which will further reduce the cost of petroleum products.”

The Coalition of Private Transport Operators earlier this month also warned of a strike due to the high cost of fuel.

The coalition ordered its members to wear red armbands as a signal to alert the government of its intended strike due to the constant increment of fuel prices in the country.

They later staged a one-day sit-down strike which left many commuters in Accra stranded.

There have been demands by the commercial driver associations for the government to remove some taxes that will amount to a GH¢1.50 reduction on the price of fuel per litre.