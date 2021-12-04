President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has reiterated calls for Ghanaians to strictly adhere to the COVID-19 protocols.

According to him, the fight against the virus which hit the country’s borders last year is far from over.

The Ghana Health Service has disclosed that it has discovered cases of the new Omicron variant at the Kotoka International Airport.

Subsequent to that, Noguchi Memorial Institute for Medical Research said it has detected 34 cases of the variant in sequenced samples that were taken from 120 returning travellers.

Speaking at this year’s farmers day celebration, President Akufo-Addo appealed to Ghanaians to diligently observe the safety protocols.

”Despite having a relatively lower active case count of 727 persons infected with COVID-19, as of 28th November, 2021 and vaccinating a total of 5,566,210 persons, it is important to bear in mind that the pandemic is far from over.”

”Last Sunday, the Ghana Health Service announced several other additional important measures aimed at ensuring that we continue to win the fight against the virus. I appeal to all of you to adhere to them diligently.”

Gov’t to check COVID-19 vaccination cards of trotro drivers, okada riders, others from January 2022

Meanwhile, the Minister of Health, Kwaku Agyeman-Manu, says government will from January 2022 inspect COVID-19 vaccination cards of specific groups of persons in the country, including commercial drivers.

According to him, the move forms part of measures by government to whip up interest in the vaccines and also win the war against COVID-19.

Government has declared December as the month of vaccination as part of its quest to vaccinate about 20 million people before the end of the year 2021.