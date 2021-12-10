The Creative Arts Agency, in collaboration with Global Entrepreneurship Network-Ghana (GEN-Ghana), will host the Creative Art Access to Finance Town Hall on Wednesday, December 15, 2021.

The town hall meeting, scheduled to take place at the Conference Room of the Creative Arts Agency, begins at 9:45am prompt. Regarding COVID-19 protocols, only a select invitees would be attending in person with majority of attendees participating virtually, while Joy FM would broadcast the event live and stream on other social media platforms.

The impressive panel line-up includes Lawrence Agyinsam, CEO, Ghana Exim Bank; David Tetteh, Consultant to Ghana Stock Management Exchange on Listings and New Products; Hannah B. Acquah, Founder/CEO TKC Africa Ltd (Business and Investment Consulting Firm); and Sewu-Steve Tawia, Investor at Asime Ventures and Accra Angels Network. The panel shall be moderated by Odelia Ntiamoah, Head of Joy Business.

In addition to the panel, there shall be keynote addresses and a questions and answers segment.

The overarching objective of this town is to drive investments from both local and international investors into the Ghanaian creative art industry. The town hall event will bring together heads of investment funds and financial institutions to connect with established and aspiring creative arts professionals in an interactive format to have a conversation, share information and knowledge on the various access to financial capital options for the creative sector in Ghana.

“We will also use the Town Hall event to create the platform for some of the successful creative art professionals to share their experiences on how they raised capital, the mistakes they made, challenges they faced and how they dealt with those challenges. The town hall will be climaxed with a Q and A session to give the participants the opportunity to interact with the panelists and special guests,” a statement signed Stephen Gyasi-Kwaw Country Founder/MD, Global Entrepreneurship Network-Ghana (GEN-Ghana) said.

Participants will be informed about the funding/financing options for the creative industries, which will also help them to make informed choices in sourcing for financial capital to start and grow their businesses in the creative arts sector. Register at www.genghana.com/townhall in advance to join virtually via zoom

About GEN-Ghana

Global Entrepreneurship Network – Ghana (GEN-Ghana) is an entrepreneurship and innovation advancement organisation that provides and promotes a platform of local, international programs and activities aimed at making it easier for anyone to start and scale a sustainable business.

We work by fostering deeper cross-border collaboration and initiatives between entrepreneurs, investors, researchers, policymakers, and entrepreneurial support organisations. We work with government, corporations, NGO’s, development agencies to fuel healthier start and scale ecosystems that create more jobs, wealth, educate individuals, accelerate innovations for sustainable social and economic impact.

GEN-Ghana is part of Global Entrepreneurship Network which operates in over 160 countries independently, working to build one entrepreneurial ecosystem around the world.

About Creative Arts Agency

The Creative Arts Agency is a quasi-self-regulatory government agency that drives the policy framework by an Act of Parliament (Creative Arts Industries Act 1048) for the regulation, development and promotion of the Creative Arts industry in Ghana. The existence of the Agency is to address the many challenges confronted by the industry and implement the policies, plans, and programs for the sector.

As an Agency, we are committed to international dialogue and exchange, undertaken in a spirit of solidarity, inclusion, reciprocity, and mutual learning.

The Agency represents plural voices and perspectives made up of industry domains and selected public institutions, unified in the belief that arts and culture are a public good – with the potential to further inclusive social transformation – to be shaped and accessed equitably by all peoples.