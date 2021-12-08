Denmark has allocated close to 2.1 million vaccines to Ghana.

This is part of Denmark’s plan to prevent the fourth wave of COVID-19 through a targeted vaccination drive.

Earlier this year, Denmark doubled its Covid-19 vaccine contribution to developing countries, ensuring that a minimum of one vaccine dose was donated by every Dane.

Last week, the overall pledge was increased by an additional 3.7 million doses, recognizing the importance of vaccines in the fight against the current surge in COVID-19 infections across the world.

Danish Prime Minister, Metter Frederiksen, paid an official visit to Ghana on 24-25th November and underscored the importance of global vaccine collaboration in the management of the Covid-19 pandemic.

While the decision to allocate almost 2.1 million of the vaccines donated by Denmark to Ghana has been taken by the COVAX facility based on a needs assessment, Denmark says it is pleased to see the Danish support to the ongoing vaccination efforts of the Government of Ghana.

Vaccines distributed by the COVAX facility are allocated in Ghana according to the strategy determined by the Ghana Health Service.

Target groups expected to be vaccinated as part of the December initiative include health workers, security personnel, all staff of tertiary and secondary institutions, all commercial drivers and mates, and government workers.

Denmark’s Minister for Development Cooperation, Flemming Møller Mortensen, echoed the importance of the focus on frontline personnel in Africa and elsewhere.

“The entire world will remain exposed to new virus outbreaks until the most vulnerable population groups and health systems are protected”.

Denmark is also supporting Ghana’s Covid-19 response through a substantial expansion of water points in dense urban settlements in Accra and Kumasi.

The project, implemented by UNICEF, also involves activities aimed at improving sanitation, hygiene, health, and protection in the targeted communities.