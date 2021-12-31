Police in the Volta Region have arrested five persons suspected to be members of the Western Togoland secessionist group in Denu.

The arrest comes after the Denu Divisonal Police Command received a tip-off that some heavily built men have been sighted in the house of a former Assemblyman for Denu, Francis Bedzo.

Police stormed the said house and arrested Torgbui Bokor Dotse Aba, 45 (spiritualist) from Tsiame, Isaac Norvinye Agbesi, 28 from Bator Zomayi and Avanyee Korku Godwin, 31 from Woe.

The other two are Delali Sampson Ayirebi, 35 from Hohoe and Awumey Sunday, 37 from Keta.

A sixth suspect, Raphael Zokpo, 20 from Tsiame however managed to escape during the arrest.

Police retrieved four locally made short guns with 200 BB cartridges in eight packs.

Police also allegedly found on the phone of suspect Isaac Norvinye Agbesi, pictures of him and others undergoing military training with weapons at an undisclosed area as well as an audio recording which he was heard announcing to his colleagues to attack police and other security agencies for weapons during the insurgence.