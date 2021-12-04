Lifestyle Farms and Agro-Processing Company Limited, in the Ga North Municipality, has charged the government to fix deplorable roads leading to farming communities in order to make transport of raw farm produce to processing factories in urban centres much easier.

Displaying a variety of well-packaged maize and other ingredients into breakfast delicacy popularly known as ‘Tom brown’ and raw palm fruits into canned palm pup for the local market and export, Lifestyle Farms Agro-Processing Company, is adding value to farm products it aggregates from local farmers and its own farms.

The company exhibited some of its products at the 37th Farmers Day Celebration to showcase the gains of hardworking farmers in the quest to advance the economy from raw export to production-based.

Speaking to Citi News, the sales and marketing manager, Ruth Enam Adordie, noted with concern the bad state of some roads leading to farm gates and processing facilities.

According to her, if government can pay attention to roads that connect farms to processing factories in urban centres, that will give true meaning to farmers day celebrations since the burden of the farmer would be lessened.

“Government should make road construction its number one priority to make transport of farm produce from villages to the cities”.

She again called for training and deployment of farm extension service officers to farming communities to engage farmers on best farming practices.

The farmers’ day celebration was marked across the country at decentralized districts and municipalities, while the national event was held in the Central Region under the theme: Planting for food and jobs, consolidating food systems in Ghana.

In the Ga North Municipality, the best farmer, Elijah Sampana, who has been farming for over 35 years, took home a tricycle and other farm tools.

The MCE for the Ga North Assembly, Simons Sekyim reiterated the government’s commitment to supporting farmers in their endeavours.