Arthur Masuaku scored a bizarre late winner as top-four hopefuls West Ham twice came from behind to beat Premier League leaders Chelsea in a pulsating encounter at London Stadium.

After collecting the ball wide on the left, Masuaku arrowed a left-footed cross-cum-shot past Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy at his near post to send the Hammers supporters into ecstasy.

Thiago Silva broke the deadlock for Chelsea in the first half, heading Mason Mount’s corner past Lukasz Fabianski via the inside of the post.

West Ham equalised when Mendy brought down Jarrod Bowen following a poor backpass from Jorginho, allowing Manuel Lanzini to stroke home from the penalty spot.

Chelsea restored their advantage in spectacular fashion, Mount sending a superb side-footed volley into the corner from Hakim Ziyech’s low cross for his second goal in two games.

Bowen’s low drive from the edge of the area restored parity once more before Masuaku’s remarkable 87th-minute winner.

The win consolidated West Ham’s place in the top four, while Chelsea will drop to third if Manchester City and Liverpool win this weekend.

West Ham punish sloppy Chelsea

After saying Chelsea lacked “the right attitude” in their narrow victory at Watford on Wednesday, manager Thomas Tuchel will be bitterly disappointed at the manner in which they relinquished their grip on proceedings on Saturday.

They appeared in total control after Thiago’s goal, only for Jorginho and Mendy to gift West Ham a route back into the game.

Mendy had enough time to clear the danger after beating Bowen to Jorginho’s backpass, but he opted to take a touch before scything down the former Hull winger.

Mount’s fabulous first-time strike put the Blues back in the driving seat shortly before half-time. The England midfielder, who delivered another impressive showing, has now been directly involved in eight goals in his past six league games.

Chelsea started the second period on the front foot too, but West Ham remained a threat on the counter and struck when Bowen was given time and space to get his shot away despite Thiago and Andreas Christensen being in close proximity.

There appeared little danger when full-back Masuaku – a first-half substitute for the injured Ben Johnson – collected the ball near the sideline, but he somehow managed to beat Mendy with a powerful drive to inflict a first away league defeat of the season on Chelsea.

West Ham tactics pay dividends

The win ended West Ham’s run of three league games without a win since their magnificent 3-2 victory over Liverpool before the international break.

David Moyes’ team, operating with a back three of Craig Dawson, Moussa Diop and Kurt Zouma, soaked up Chelsea’s pressure before attempting to strike on the counter.

The impressive Bowen almost made it 3-2 moments before Masuaku’s winner when he failed to steer Michail Antonio’s low cross on target.

West Ham are now only six points behind Chelsea in the table and four ahead of Arsenal, who face Everton at Goodison Park on Monday.