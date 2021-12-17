Ghanaians across the country are about to witness in the roads sector, what the Roads and Highways Minister, Kwasi Amoako-Atta, refers to as completion galore between now and 2024.

According to him, many construction projects including flyovers, bridges and roads have reached substantial levels of completion.

Kwasi Amoako-Atta while answering questions of journalists on the state of the Adentan-Dodowa road, Eastern Corridor road among others on the sidelines of the opening of the Nanakrom-School Junction dual carriage road, on Thursday, said all such major projects are on course to be completed soon.

“A lot of the projects are coming to an end because many of the projects throughout the country have reached the stage of substantial completion that is above 80%. It is going to be completion galore from now until 2024,” he said.

The minister added that the government has embarked on several construction projects since 2020, when the government declared the first year of roads.

“The Adentan-Dodowa road is receiving attention and many roads within the country are receiving attention. I can tell you that people are going to see major activities on the roads. With 2020 and 2021 declared as year of roads, a lot of work has been done,” he said.

Meanwhile, the minister has warned road contractors that his outfit will not tolerate the construction of substandard roads in the country.

According to him, the government will not award contracts to contractors with track records of shoddy work.

“Even now, there is a problem in the country where all contractors are being asked to go through reclassification processes because that will inform us on the type of work a particular contractor can do and their capacity and competency to execute a particular job. In the past, these were not there and people who didn’t even own wheelbarrows were parading themselves as contractors.”

“In the roads sector, let me put it on record strongly that, there is no contractor in this country who would be allowed to provide poor infrastructure in terms of road construction, bridges, or whatever that we will pay for.”