The Member of Parliament (MP) for Ketu South, Dzifa Gomashie, has criticized the government’s decision to keep land borders closed, describing it as disappointing.

President Akufo-Addo in his latest address on measures taken to curb the spread of COVID-19 on Wednesday, December 15, 2021, indicated that it was not safe for land borders to be re-opened based on prevailing conditions.

The Ketu South MP bemoaned the directive and the failure of the government to roll out any intervention policy for the persons and businesses adversely affected by the continuous closure of the land borders.

“It is very disappointing to hear the president talk about the need to still keep our land borders closed for close to two years. The conflicting messages I am receiving from him and the inconsistency is troubling because the president and his colleague presidents of Africa were not happy about the decision of Europe to red list some countries, and he went to talk about it. So if he comes home and does the same thing, I don’t understand.”

Nana Akufo-Addo had explained that the decision forms part of the government’s efforts at preventing the fourth wave of Covid-19 in Ghana.

“We are monitoring the level of threat of the disease and ongoing vaccinations in our neighbouring countries, and, as soon as we are satisfied that it is safe to do so, the borders will be opened.”

“Until then, I believe this is not the right time to reopen our land borders, especially as we are determined to prevent the 4th wave, and, as such, they will remain closed until further notice,” the President stated.

While acknowledging the challenges caused by the closure of the country’s land borders, the President said the move is in the best interest of the country.

“To my fellow Ghanaians living along the borders of our nation, I know of the difficulties occasioned by the closure of our borders.”

“As you know, the decision to close our borders, which are a source of livelihoods for many, was necessary because we wanted to limit the importation of the virus into the country.”

About the border closure

The President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in March 2020 ordered the closure of the country’s borders as part of efforts to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

The land borders have only been allowing the passage of cargo.

Residents of Elubo in the Western Region and Ketu South in the Volta Region have protested to demand the immediate reopening of the Elubo and the Aflao borders, respectively.

The residents said the continuous closure of the land borders is negatively affecting their livelihoods.