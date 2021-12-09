Newage Agric Solutions Ltd. as part of its Corporate Social Responsibilities has donated cash and assorted items to the Dzorwulu Special School in Accra.

The items donated included bags of rice, oil, eggs, biscuits, drinks, sanitary products, and toys, among others.

The donation is to enable the Dzorwulu Special School to begin preparations for this year’s Christmas and New Year celebrations.

The team led by the Corporate Services Manager, Mrs. Beatrice Nortey, visited the school on Wednesday, December 8, 2021, to present the items and have some fun with the children at the school.

Speaking after the event, she said Newage is committed to supporting institutions to enable them to deliver on their mandate and to make beneficiaries – in this case, the children – happy.

“We are a company whose mandate ensures we support the agriculture sector with inputs, technical services, and products as well. We are committed to achieving the SDG goals and supporting communities we work in, and institutions in need of support. We are thankful that we have an opportunity to support the Dzorwulu Special School and we hope to continuously offer support to the school going forward,” she said.

Newage Agric Solutions Limited is a wholly-owned Ghanaian company committed to making quality agricultural inputs and services accessible to farmers and other stakeholders in the agricultural sector across the length and breadth of Ghana.