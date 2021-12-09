The Sawla Tuna Kalba District Police Command says the accident that occurred at Gindabuo in the Sawla-Tuna-Kalba District of the Savannah Region, which claimed nine lives on Wednesday, December 8, 2021, can be blamed on the driver’s recklessness.

The police believe the driver dozed off which resulted in the accident.

According to police, the driver of the bus, with registration number, GT 5693-16 allegedly lost control of the steering wheel resulting in the vehicle veering off the road.

The bus subsequently somersaulted and entered a ditch.

The District Police Commander of Sawla Tuna Kalba, Degraft Armah Adjei speaking to Citi News blamed the driver for the accident.

“In my estimation, the driver was tired and dozed behind the wheel and lost control of the steering and entered the bush, and hit a tree. The tree fell on the vehicle and ripped off the top part of the vehicle which led to the deaths we recorded.”

Nine persons including a toddler, have been confirmed dead in an accident at Gindabuo in the Sawla-Tuna-Kalba District of the Savannah Region.

Degraft Armah Adjei said police officers in the area are currently investigating the cause of the crash.

“The injured have been moved to the Upper West Regional Hospital in Wa for treatment, whereas the dead have been conveyed to the Wa Municipal Hospital mortuary,” he further indicated.

Road crashes: 2,380 deaths recorded between January and October 2021 – Police

2,380 persons have died between January and October 2021 due to road crashes.

This is according to provisional statistics released by the Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD) of the Ghana Police Service.

The figure is a 14.48% increment from what was recorded within the same period in 2020.

The total number of road crashes recorded by the MTTD between January and October 2021, is 13,244 with the total number of vehicles involved pegged at 23, 488.