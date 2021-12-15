Nona Graceland School has climaxed its 6th anniversary with a graduation, speech and awards ceremony.

The event took place on Saturday, December 11, 2021, at their new premises located at Okpoi Gonno, Accra.

Attendees have called the event a colourful ceremony, as all parents and graduands were dressed in beautifully woven Kente outfits.



The event had 25 students graduate from Nursery 2 to Kindergarten 1, and 21 students graduate from Kindergarten 2 to Primary 1.

Deserving students also were awarded in various categories for their hardwork and academic achievements.

The event was held under the theme ‘Godliness in Education; the key cornerstone for transforming societies’.

The event was chaired by Rev. Dr Samuel Ayete-Nyampong, a lecturer at the Trinity Theological Seminary and the immediate past Clerk of the General Assembly of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana.

He commended the management and staff of the school for sticking to their core values; Godliness, Excellence and Leadership, and called for other educational institutions to emulate this in order to raise generations of great scholars who also have a relationship with God.

The special guest of honour for the event was Evangelist Dr. Abboah-Offei of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana, Grace Congregation (Akropong), and founder and leader of the Patmos Prayer Centre, Akropong.

In a speech read on his behalf by Rev. Emmanuel Quist (Director of Administration, Patmos Prayer Centre), he reiterated the need to deepen discipline in basic schools.

“When there is Godly discipline in schools, parents can be confident that their investments into their children’s education will yield greater results not only for the student or the family but also for the society,” he said.

The Chief Executive Officer of the School, Mrs. Comfort Tetteh Nanor, reiterated that the educational journey is a major contributor to grooming the students into becoming responsible citizens.

“Research has shown that children spend a significant percentage of their waking hours in school. 13.36 percent of waking hours spent in school by the time they are in Senior High School.”

“There is a need, therefore, to have them placed in the most conducive environments in order to develop their God-given capabilities to enable the children to contribute effectively to transforming societies,” she said.

Mrs. Nanor called on stakeholders in the educational sector not to take out Godliness from academic activities. In her conclusion, she said, “the home may be Godly, the family may be part of a church. However, when Godliness is absent in schools, the efforts of the other stakeholders will be completely negated. Godliness in education is indeed a key cornerstone for transforming societies.”

Nona Graceland School is one of the fastest-growing private Schools located at Okpoi Gonno, within the Ledzokuku Krowor Municipality in Accra.

Nona Graceland School combines the Montessori and GES Curriculum and is dedicated to raising a generation of Godly and Excellent leaders for driving global change.

They currently have classes from Creche to Basic 4. As part of their growth strategies, a new block is under construction to house the upper classes up to JHS 3.

The Management of the school announced that the new block which will be operational from January 2022 will be named after Evangelist Dr. Abboah Offei for his great achievements in the body of Christ and in society.