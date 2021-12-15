The Ashanti Regional Minister, Simon Osei-Mensah has directed persons aspiring for several leadership positions in the New Patriotic Party and have erected billboards within the greater Kumasi area to remove them by midnight on Wednesday, December 15, 2021.

According to him, he will be forced to remove such advertisements should the owners fail to heed his directive.

The Minister’s order follows a directive by the NPP’s Steering Committee to all aspirants to remove billboards, banners, and posters displayed within Kumasi ahead of the National Delegates Conference.

Billboards, posters, and banners of persons seeking to contest key positions in the party have taken over major streets of Kumasi to welcome delegates attending the National Delegates Conference this weekend.

“The party’s National Steering Committee has taken a decision that, this conference, they don’t want any aspirant to erect any billboards or banners within Ashanti Region especially within the Greater Kumasi area, and they have directed all to be removed. As a result of that, I have come out with a release that all of them be removed by midnight of Wednesday, December 15, 2021, and if they fail, then I will have to do the work they’ve given to me and I have to ensure that I don’t see any billboard, banner or stickers of any potential aspirant within the region.”

The party has also said it will not hesitate to punish any aspirant who flouts the party’s code of conduct ahead of their National Delegates Conference.

Addressing the press on Monday, December 13, 2021, Mr. Yaw Boaben Asamoa, the Communications Director of the NPP, said; “we expect most of the people contending to be self-regulating, to be restrained, and also to restrain their supporters from disobeying the rules we have brought out.”

“After we issued the first directive, some have begun to pull down the billboards that they put up, but we won’t hesitate to sanction anyone who flouts the directive,” he added.

The NPP is scheduled to host its National Delegates Conference in Kumasi from Saturday, December 18, 2021, to Monday, December 20, 2021.