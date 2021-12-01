The Accra Regional Police Command has cautioned residents, particularly vehicle dealers to be vigilant ahead of the yuletide.

According to the command, statistics available to it indicate a rise in vehicle hijackings in the city.

The command made this known following the arrest of a 27-year-old mechanic, Ebenezer Owusu, for allegedly snatching a Toyota Tacoma pick-up vehicle at East Legon.

The police say the suspect met the owner of the vehicle under the guise of test-driving the vehicle before making payment, but bolted with the car.

Speaking at a press conference, the Regional Police Commander, DCOP Iddi Seidu assured that adequate security measures will be implemented to secure lives and property.

According to him, the police will do everything possible to ensure people enjoy the yuletide in peace.

“The Regional Police Command has stepped up our operations to ensure that people within the metropolis enjoy their Christmas season in peace. There are also certain categories of crimes that are coming to our attention, which is the snatching of vehicles.”

“On Monday, November 29, 2021, we had a case in which one Ebenezer Owusu ran away with a vehicle had shown interest in buying and the victim immediately got in touch with the police and one of our mobile patrol team was quickly assigned to pursue the vehicle and fortunately for us too the owner had a tracking device which helped us arrest him.”