Prudential Life Insurance Ghana, one of the leading life insurers in the country, has partnered with Prudence Foundation, the National Road Safety Authority (NRSA) and the Didier Drogba Foundation to launch the Safe Steps National Road Safety campaign on 10th November 2021 at the State House, Accra.

Core to the campaign is a series of 60-second public service announcement videos and educational posters featuring SAFE STEPS Road Safety Africa Ambassador Didier Drogba, who advises on key road safety topics, namely drink driving, distracted driving, seat belts, speed limits, motorcycles and pedestrians.

In Ghana, the National Road Safety Authority, in collaboration with the Multimedia Group, has been raising awareness on road safety with the Arrive Alive campaign over the last year, due to increasing numbers of motor accidents and fatalities.

Provisional figures show that 25,152 vehicles were involved in road accidents across the country in 2020 alone, out of which 2589 deaths were reported.

The National Road Safety Authority has consequently rolled out a ‘Stay Alive’ campaign, compelling road users to be more conscious of their decisions as motorists and pedestrians.

International football star Didier Drogba, in a speech read on his behalf, said, “Many of us no doubt know someone who has been affected by a road incident. Unlike many global issues, a lot of the solutions around road safety are readily available, and more importantly, it affects us all and we all have a role to play.”

The Director General of the National Road Safety Authority, Ing. May Obiri-Yeboah, added, “Ensuring safety and protecting lives on the road is a shared responsibility. Prudential Life’s Safe Steps Campaign has shown the way for effective partnership with the corporate world.”

Also in attendance were the Deputy Minister of Transport, Mr. Frederick Obeng Adom as well as key officials from the National Road Safety Authority, the Ministry of Roads and Highways and the Motor Transport and Traffic Directorate of the Ghana Police.

SAFE STEPS is created and developed by Prudence Foundation, the community investment arm of Prudential plc.

At its core, SAFE STEPS comprises a series of public service announcements (PSAs) including SAFE STEPS Road Safety, that aim to raise awareness and provide easy-to-understand educational information on life-threatening issues in the hope of saving lives and building more resilient communities.