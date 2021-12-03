The Ghana Committed Drivers Association has urged the government to focus on vaccinating passengers against Covid-19 instead of policing drivers of commercial vehicles for their vaccination cards.

Speaking to Citi News on the matter, the Chairman for the Ghana Committed Drivers Association, Charles Danso said the directive if not properly implemented will take a toll on their businesses.

Mr. Danso also feels this strategy is unfair because passengers are more exposed to coronavirus than drivers and their mates.

“If some [passengers] are carrying the virus, how can we know? So they should enforce the laws out there, at the markets, and when it gets to our end we will also comply with the rules.”

“They board our cars and if there is something, they will rather give it to the mate and the driver. If you want to implement the law and exempt them and not enforce this at the market, how can you force the driver to also comply with these rules?”

These concerns follow the announcement that government will from January 2022 inspect COVID-19 vaccination cards of specific groups of persons in the country, including commercial drivers.

The government also wants to police Uber drivers and okada riders with this strategy.

In addition, it is also going to be mandatory for patrons of some entertainment centres to present proof of vaccination before they are allowed entry.

The government is also working to implement a policy to deny persons without COVID-19 vaccine certificates access to the various stadiums in the country ahead of the 2021/2022 Ghana Premier League season.

These come as Ghana has begun recording cases of the COVID-19 Omicron variant.