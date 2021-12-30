The government has asked feuding factions in Bawku to allow cool heads to prevail and resort to dialogue in order to bring calm in the area.

It has also urged stakeholders to desist from actions and pronouncements that could further escalate tensions and violence in the Bawku township.

A statement from the Ministry of Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs indicated that “the security agencies have been authorized to take all necessary steps to ensure law and order are fully enforced”.

Persons who breach the peace in the community will be “brought to book”, according to the Ministry’s statement.

On Monday, December 27, 2021, a renewed chieftaincy clash in Bawku led to the loss of lives and the destruction of property.

Before that, there have been sporadic shootings in parts of the town following attempts to perform final funeral rites for a Chief who died about 41 years ago.

This resulted in a curfew being placed on the entire township and a ban on smock wearing.

But this has not stopped the shootings, as one was reported at the beginning of this week.

But government in its statement said, the matter of the Paramount Chief in Bawku has been settled by the Supreme Court in April 2003.

As such, claims that Bawku does not have an overlord and attempts to install a new Bawku Naa run contrary to the already determined position by the Supreme Court.

“It is our expectation that all parties will abide by the decision of the Supreme Court and let peace prevail in Bawku. Government is resolved to ensure that persons holding offices legitimately are inhibited from performing their roles and functions.”

“All are strongly advised to respect the position of the law and act accordingly”, the statement cautioned.

Meanwhile, the Member of Parliament for the Bawku Central constituency, Mahama Ayariga has expressed disappointment in the country’s security agencies over renewed clashes in Bawku.

Though there is heavy security presence in the community, the MP believes the inability of security agencies to arrest known persons involved in the shootings is to account for the problem.

“I think that the security agencies have disappointed [us] a bit because many of the people fomenting the trouble have done so on social media and for quite a while now, the activities of people on social media have been known and steps were not taken to prevent those activities that have led to an escalation of the issue. So I think that security agencies must be a bit more pre-emptive to be able to stop these things and avoid the situation that we find ourselves.”