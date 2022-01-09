There has been increased police presence in the Nima community and its environs following a shooting incident that occurred between two gangs on Tuesday leaving two persons injured.

The ring leaders of the two gangs, according to the Ghana Police, are on the run and all efforts are being made to arrest them.

Addressing the media, the Director General of Police Operations, DCOP, Mohammed Suraji, said stakeholder engagements will be held with opinion leaders in an attempt to curb the frequent insecurity incidents.

There’s more in this Citi Newsroom report: