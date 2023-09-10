The GaDangme Council has condemned the attacks on members of the Nii Odoi Kwao Family who had gone to Nima to perform traditional rites during the Homowo festival.

Footage of the incident shows members of the family being attacked by some angry youth when they went there to sprinkle the traditional Kpekple, as is often done during Homowo.

The GaDangme Council said the Nii Odoi Kwao Family are the allodial owners of Nima and alleged that they were attacked because an imposter mantse had mobilized the youth to stand in opposition to the performance of the rites.

“The Youth concerned were reportedly mobilised by a rival stranger Mantse, some settlers without the knowledge and consent of the landowners’ competition to another Mantse which had led to pent-up feelings and heightened tensions within the community.”

“The youth became incensed during the ceremony, threatened the Elders, and warned the Landlords never to step foot on Nima anymore. In their anger, they scattered the traditional food on the ground thereby showing great disrespect and contempt to the landowners.”

The GaDangme Council in a statement described the actions of the youth as “unacceptable and disrespectful of the GaDangme culture, usages, and practices and sacrilegious of all that Homowo stands for” and demanded an unqualified apology is rendered to the family and the entire GaDangme community.

“We unreservedly condemn the incident and warn against any repetition. We further demand an unqualified apology from those behind and involved in what happened. We note that such acts of challenges to allodial owners of land by strangers can lead to forfeiture of their right to remain on the land.”

Click here to read the full statement.