The Director of Conflict Resolution of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Abraham Amaliba, says the reasons for the withdrawal of Alan Kyerematen from the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) flagbearership race are a “scar” on the country’s democracy.

He said this was because the presidential hopeful had indicated the intensity of the threats and intimidation that occurred during the party’s super delegates conference.

Mr. Amaliba said this in an interview on The Big Issue on Citi TV in Accra on Saturday.

“The withdrawal of Alan together with the reason he gave for me is a scar on the conscience of our democracy. Alan is not talking about numbers… Alan talks about the intensity of intimidation and threats.

And when you are going for internal elections, and you bulge out one’s eye, how does that make it better… And that is just the preliminary one. How about the other one they are going to do in November? How many eyes will they bulge out?”

“Alan did not talk about numbers, he said the intensity of threats and intimidations has never happened in their party before,” he stated.

Meanwhile, Mr Amaliba stressed that he was not surprised because “there is a saying that if you create a monster to eat up your opponent, because it is used to blood, it will [one day] turn itself on you.”