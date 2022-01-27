The Deputy Minister for Transport, Alhassan Tampuli, has sworn into office two additional board members of the Ghana Airports Company.

The two are ace sports broadcaster Kwabena Yeboah and Kojo Edyir-Danso.

This brings to 9, the total number of board members of the company.

The two additional members are nominees of President Akufo-Addo who are to help steer the affairs of the company.

Mr. Yeboah is a Ghanaian veteran sports journalist, writer and commentator. He is known for hosting sports talk shows, weekly sports reviews and live commentary on GTV.

Affectionately called ‘The Witter’, he served as the Vice President of the Sports Writers Association of Ghana (SWAG), and was elevated to the role of President in 2015 after he won the elections.

He has in the past served on the board of the Ghana Free Zones Authority.

The other board members are; the company’s Managing Director, Yaw Kwakwa; a Ministry of Transport representative, Francis Kofi Nunoo and a representative from the Ghana Air Force, Grp. Cpt. Gervase Wienaa.

Teye Adjirackor, Kwabena Mantey Jectey Nyarko and Philomena Sam who were all nominated by President Akufo-Addo are also members of the board with Paul Adom Otchere as the board chairman.