Deputy Majority Leader, Alexander Afenyo Markin is courting the support of Ghanaians for a smooth passage of the controversial Electronic Transfer Levy popularly known as E-levy.

To him, the E-levy was designed to allow for an improved standard of living.

He said the citizenry must be optimistic about the proper utilization of the tax policy because the New Patriotic Party (NPP) administration has proved its worth with taxpayers’ money.

Afenyo-Markin, who is also the Member of Parliament for the Effutu constituency in the Central Region, was speaking at Koforidua at the government’s consultative and sensitization town hall meeting on the policy.

“Even the onset of the pandemic and its challenges did not lead to the scrapping of our social intervention programmes. There are past governments that did not utilize revenue raised from taxes, but the NPP administration is not one of them. So this is a tax that must be passed to fix roads and create jobs. There will be enormous benefits. It has happened before, so all Ghanaians should support us.”

He, therefore, asked the public to rally behind Parliament to have the E-levy passed and not fall to criticisms from opposition parties.

The MP also added that government will be fair and accountable to Ghanaians in its dealings with monies accrued from the tax measure.

“The government will be very transparent in its accountability on the E-levy. If the tax policy is passed and the unemployed youth are given jobs, then we will realize that we have been truthful and did not Government has the track record of introducing taxes for useful purposes.”