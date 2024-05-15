The Manhyia Divisional Police Command in the Ashanti Region has prohibited the display and use of political party paraphernalia at the Voter Registration Center in the Oforikrom Constituency.

This measure aims to prevent potential conflicts between political parties.

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the constituency had expressed concerns about their rivals distributing New Patriotic Party (NPP) branded exercise books to individuals participating in the ongoing registration process.

The NDC asserts that this action violates electoral laws. In response, the police have convened meetings with both political parties and instructed them to refrain from displaying political party insignia at the centre.

The NDC has agreed to adhere to the directive from the police meeting.

In contrast, the NPP admitted to distributing the branded exercise books to registrants but denied allegations of monetary distribution.

Meanwhile, graduates and beneficiaries of the Free SHS policy have taken to the main streets of Kumasi to raise public awareness about the ongoing registration process.

The Ashanti Regional Youth Organizer of the NPP, whose name is yet to be disclosed, has urged young people to participate in the registration exercise.

To ensure a smooth process, the police have increased their presence at the various registration centres.

