Legendary Ghanaian Gospel musician Philipa Baafi has released the video for her latest single ‘’Eda Ho Pefee”

”Eda Ho Pefee”, a twi phrase that means God’s Blessing stems from Philipa Baafi’s journey of faith and resilience.

Having faced adversity at a young age with the loss of both parents, the celebrated gospel singer found solace and strength in her deep-rooted faith.

The song is a heartfelt expression of gratitude towards God for His undeniable presence and blessings in her life.

Through her music, she aims to inspire others to recognize and appreciate the blessings that surround them, even in the face of challenges.

”Eda Ho Pefee” was engineered by multiple award-winning producer Kaywa while the video was also directed by MC Willies

Watch the video below