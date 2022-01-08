The microblogging platform, Twitter, has set dedicated hashflags for each of the countries participating in the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations.

This means that fans of the countries will be able to interact with these hashflags.

Hashflags are basically a combination of hashtags and emojis.

#AFCON2021 begins this weekend. Rep your country and support with the official hashflag. I rep #TeamGhana . What do you rep? pic.twitter.com/UowNy9zrX2 — Meistermind (@mistameister) January 8, 2022



The 2021 AFCON starts on January 9, 2022, and ends on Sunday, February 6, 2022, in Cameroon.

The tournament involves 32 countries who are competing, starting groups of four, and later in elimination stages. It was scheduled to take place in 2021 but had to be postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The hashflags start with a hash sign(#), the word ‘Team’, followed by the countries’ names and emojis of their flags. To use them, football fans just have to type out the hashtag, for example l, #TeamGhana and the hashflags will be automatically activated.

Twitter’s Africa office in Ghana

In April 2022, Twitter announced that its Africa office would be in Ghana.

“To truly serve the public conversation, we must be more immersed in the rich and vibrant communities that drive the conversations taking place every day across the African continent,” the company said in a statement on its blog.

“Whenever we enter new markets, we work hard to ensure that we are not just investing in the talent that we hire, but also investing in local communities and the social fabric that supports them.”

“We still have much to learn, but we are excited to listen, learn, and engage. Public conversation is essential to solving problems, building shared ideas, and pushing us all forward together. We can’t wait for the next step on that journey,” the statement also said.