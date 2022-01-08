The General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party, John Boadu, has described the death of the former NPP’s Greater Accra Regional Chairman, Ishmael Ashitey, as a great loss to the party.

Ishmael Ashitey died at the International Maritime Hospital on Friday evening after a short illness.

Speaking to Citi News after leading a party delegation to the residence of the former Greater Accra Regional Minister in Tema, John Boadu, said the party will liaise with the family to give him a befitting burial.

“We are saddened by this and want to use this opportunity to get the family to take heart.”

“As a party, we are going to play our part to ensure that our friend, brother and mentor gets a befitting burial for the work he has done not only for the party but for the nation as well,” the General Secretary said.

Mr. Boadu remembered Mr. Ashittey as easy going and friendly and an effective manager.

“We would have wished that such a person stayed a bit longer to help us continue to mobilise the people of Accra to support the party to ensure a total victory in 2024.”

Since joining the NPP in 1992, Mr. Ashitey served as the Tema East MP from 1996 to 2008.

In Parliament, he served on the Mines and Energy, Foreign Affairs, Government’s Assurances and the House committees, and also served as a Minister of State at the Ministries of Food and Agriculture and Trade, Industry & President’s Special Initiatives under the Kufuor administration.