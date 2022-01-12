There was controversy in the just-ended game between Mali and Tunisia at AFCON 2021.

The referee in charge, Janny Sikazwe, was at the centre of the controversy with a number of highly contentious calls.

Sikazwe astonishingly blew the final whistle in the 85th minute of the game with Mali ahead 1-0, which caused some confusion among the players and the technical teams of both sides.

After he was corrected on his call and restarted the match, the Zambian referee then harshly sent off Malian forward, El Bilal Toure.

Video: Referee blows final whistle in 85th minute

referee blows for the final whistle at 85 mins #AFCON2021 https://t.co/ibKV5Krote — 🏝🐪🥷🏿 (@uKnowBall) January 12, 2022

Despite being asked by the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) to review the decision, Sikazwe upheld his earlier call.

The referee then bafflingly blew his whistle before the 90th-minute mark, prompting a very upset Tunisian bench to empty onto the field to confront the official.

Sikazwe had to be escorted off the field by security personnel as the Tunisian players and technical staff continued to pursue him.

It was a surprising decision from the referee to end the match without any stoppage time, as the second half had seen nine substitutions, a cooling break and two relatively lengthy VAR checks.

A decision was then taken for the match to resume for five more minutes, with the officials and the Malian team returning to the pitch.

However, the Tunisians refused to play and after waiting for a while, the referee blew for full-time for the third time in the match.

Now it looks like Tunisia refused to come out and play the final three minutes Sikazwe and Mali waited for them and blew the whistle calling off the match Now it's officially full time pic.twitter.com/oviP8C9bzX — Maher Mezahi (@MezahiMaher) January 12, 2022

It wasn’t just the people in the stadium who were confused by the referee’s decisions, as fans on social media tried to make sense of what they had just seen.

The referee had earlier awarded penalties to either team – Mali scored theirs to take the lead before Tunisia missed theirs.

Referee Summo Quaye (dancing referee) is home and this referee is at the Afcon?? How — Essel 🇬🇭💉 (@thatEsselguy) January 12, 2022

Referee was just in a hurry to end the game, I don't understand 😁🤣😂#AFCON2021 — Fredrick Gyan-Mante (@Freddie_GH) January 12, 2022

The referee has blown the final whistle at the 85th minute Complete confusion… — Maher Mezahi (@MezahiMaher) January 12, 2022

Not referee blowing final whistle at 85 mins 😂😂😂, Tunisia x mali

Omooo afcon ehn — Badstuber (@Badstuber_I) January 12, 2022

😂😂 The referee really ended the Game before 90 minutes

Tunisia vex😭 — kay 💧 (@KayPoissonOne) January 12, 2022

There was a cooling break, VAR checks and 2 penalties but this referee still ended the game before the 90th minute😂 — Jude Duncan (@mensaduncan) January 12, 2022

Referee blows the FT whistle with 5 minutes of normal play time to go. Resumes the match then sends off a player for a nothing challenge. Goes to consult the VAR then comes back and blows the FT whistle in the 89th minute. Welcome to AFCON ladies and gentlemen. 😂😂 — WelBeast (@WelBeast) January 12, 2022

The referee just disgraced the whole of African football — ➕T∆SHION (@kaytashion_) January 12, 2022