The Coalition of Aggrieved Customers of defunct Menzgold Ghana Limited, says managers of the defunct firm have only honoured payment obligations to two customers out of the 181 names scheduled to be paid.

The company on December 19, 2021, published the names of some validated customers who were to be the first batch of clients to be paid between the period of December 2021 to June 2022.

But more than 20 days after the announcement, the customers say the two who were owed just GHS 4,000 each have received their locked up cash.

A spokesperson for the customers, Frederick Forson, spoke to Citi News,

“Ever since we put out the list of 181 names, so far only two people have confirmed that they have been paid since the list was released last month. Each of them was paid GHS 4,000, and that is the amount they are owed by Menzgold. So the rest do not know what is happening, nobody has called and told them anything regarding how to get their monies.”

Menzgold had announced a new roadmap for settling its aggrieved customers

These payments will run till June 30, 2022, according to a statement from Menzgold.

The statement also said the company was almost done with an audit that revealed some questionable claims from customers.

“We note that a great number (about 45%) of claimants/transactions supporting documents are either incomplete, fraudulent,” the statement noted, adding that some claims had “dates that reflect periods when our company was not in operations and so on”.

Menzgold also claims some customers transacted through “unethical Menzgold and Brew Marketing Consult staff members and in other instances via referrals, mostly close relations, who took delivery of their funds under the pretext of signing them unto the Menzgold “Gold Vault Market” but ended up engaging in the many cryptocurrency products on sale on the Ghanaian market instead”.