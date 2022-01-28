‘Testimony Therapy’ a seven-track EP from the stables of gospel musicians Celestine Donkor, has been released.

It was released on Boomplay streaming platforms on January 28, 2022.

With five featured gospel artistes selected from four African countries, ‘Testimony Therapy’ sums up the healing power of one being grateful to God for His loving kindness and mercies.

The songs on the EP include ‘Your Are Worthy’, ‘Praise Him’ ft. Joel Lwaga (Tanzania), ‘They That Wait’ ft. Mercy Masika (Kenya), ‘No One’ ft. Steve Crown (Nigeria), ‘It Is God’ ft. Angel Bernard (Tanzania), ‘Testimony Remix’ ft. MOGMusic (Ghana), and an acoustic version of ‘Testimony’.

Speaking at an EP listening session, Celestine Donkor stated that featuring the four gospel musicians from other African countries is to ensure that she reaches other people across the world with the gospel.

Songs on the EP were produced by Shadrack Yawson (Shaa) and Joe Amoah.

The release of the EP is a precursor to the 9th edition of Celestine’s concert dubbed ‘Celestial Praiz’ which will be held on 6th March, 2022.

Listen to ‘Testimony Therapy’ by Celestine Donkor by clicking HERE: