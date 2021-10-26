The Ghana Health Service has appointed gospel musician Celestine Donkor as COVID-19 vaccination ambassador.

The official unveiling took place on Friday, October 22, 2021, at Cleaver House in Accra.

Celestine’s role as ambassador is to mobilize people to take the COVID-19 vaccines and to mask up.

Generally, she is expected to use her influence, social status, brand, and platforms to conscientious people on the coronavirus pandemic.

Ghana is reporting 174 new coronavirus infections on average each day.

There have been 129,592 infections and 1,169 coronavirus-related deaths reported in the country since the pandemic began.

Speaking at the programme, the ‘Agbe Boloo’ singer said she was ready to use her brand to advance the cause at hand.

“We are happy to have partnered Ghana Health Services on this drug to encourage our people to take the vaccine as this is one key way to fight the pandemic,” she noted.

She said as someone who once got infected with the virus, she hopes people who go into similar situations are not stigmatized.

Celestine Donkor is one of the most influential people in Ghana’s gospel ministry.

She has over the years, been able to impact a lot of people with her thought-provoking and inspiring music. She has also broken international boundaries with her music.

