The Minister for Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta, is scheduled to hold another meeting with the leaders of the Minority caucus later today, Friday, over the latter’s opposition to electronic transfer levy (e-Levy).

A similar meeting on Thursday ended inconclusively after the parties could not find common ground over the controversial electronic transfer levy.

The Minority caucus has been locked up in a crucial meeting at the DF Annan Auditorium of the Job 600 block in Parliament.

Members have been whipped in line to remain tight-lipped over discussions.

The 1.75% tax on all digital financial transactions is one of the main proposals of the government in the 2022 budget presented to Parliament by the Finance Minister.

The tax has been met with mixed reactions, with Ghanaians kicking against it and stressing that it will only place an extra burden on their finances.

The Minister, however, justified the e-levy, saying it was introduced to broaden the tax base and deepen democracy.

“How do you deepen democracy if you do not pay taxes? We came back with several reasons to broaden the tax base and increase revenue. The payment of taxes in Ghana is awfully low compared to our neighbours. We need to cure that.”