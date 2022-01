Fitch Ratings in it’s recent review of Ghana’s economy downgraded Ghana’s Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to ‘B-‘ from ‘B’. The Outlook was Negative.

In this Citi News infographic, we visualize Fitch’s IDR rating of Ghana since 2003.

Ghana’s best years in the ratings were 2005 and 2006. The worst year is 2022.

See the infographic below: