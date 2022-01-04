The Diaspora Transition Network, an affiliate of GUBA Careers, has hosted major Ghanaian stakeholder institutions and the diaspora community in the country on major dynamics to consider in successfully transitioning to Ghana for business and for permanent residency.

The flagship event, dubbed, ‘The Diaspora Conversations’ is a one-stop-shop platform to equip diasporans with all there is to know, to successfully move and settle and to do business in Ghana.

Officials of key institutions, including the Office of the Diaspora Affairs at the Presidency, the Registrar General’s Department, Lands Commission, Ghana Tourism Authority, Social Security and National Insurance Trust, ECOBANK among others participated in the event and engaged participants on the nitty-gritties of settling and doing business in the country.

Some selected enterprises, which are owned and managed by Ghanaians from the diaspora, shared their experiences in a panel discussion on coming to Ghana and, starting from scratch, leveraging on business opportunities in the country.

The panel comprised, Frederick Kobbyna Acquaah, Director of Operations at Ekumfi Fruits and Juices, Cynthia Quarcoo, Founder and Managing Partner of CQ Legal and Consulting, Michael and Abena Richardson, Founders of Destination Africa Group, Vanessa Jackson-Cofie Director of Jackson and Co Designs, Cassandra Ntiamoah, Owner of Prodigy Cooks, among others.

President and CEO of GUBA Enterprises, Dentaa Amoateng MBE said; “It is important that the diaspora occasionally meets various public sector departments to get first-hand information on doing business and living in Ghana and to also interact with forerunners, who have made the transition; listen to their stories and know the reality versus the dream. That is the platform the Diaspora Transition Network has been offering through the Diaspora Conversations”.

“Though making the effort to settle and do business in Ghana would present some challenges, getting to know the right institution to approach could lessen the burden and make things smoother. It is also very crucial for the diaspora to be patient and be part of the solution to build Ghana, as the country is still growing. The point is that, things don’t work rapidly as there is in Europe and the USA, and so we need to be patient with the system here to get the necessary results” said Dentaa Amoateng MBE.

Project Lead of the Diaspora Transitions Network, Jennifer Djan-Krofa said; “diasporans need Ghanaians and Ghanaians need the diaspora. Considering the huge expertise of people from the diaspora, Ghana presents an opportunity to rekindle the zeal from such persons who wish to contribute to the country’s development agenda”.

Dignitaries from various stakeholder institutions who participated at the engagement were, Mr Einstein Baah Ntim, Office of Diaspora Affairs at the Presidency, Kate Thompson – Head of Consumer Banking of Ecobank, Mr Kofi Addo – Head of 1D1F, Matilda Osei – Head of Client Service & Principal Company Inspector, Registrar General’s Department, Mr Joseph Poku – Chief Actuary of SSNIT, Mr James Kobina Dadson – Ag. Executive Secretary of Lands Commission, Mr Dominic Naab – Assistant Commissioner of GRA and Mr Alex Boakye – Director of Standards and Quality Assurance, Ghana Tourism Authority.

Following this maiden event, GUBA says there will be subsequent smaller events with individual key stakeholders for more in-depth understanding of how diasporans can connect and be supported.

About Diaspora Transition Network

The Diaspora Transition Network (DTN) is a membership-based network for African Diasporans and returnees of various heritage currently residing in Ghana. This network will be a community for information sharing, skills exchange, cultural awareness, and a space for doing and advertising business.

Kindly register on https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/DiasporaTransitionNetwork to be part of the Diaspora Transition Network; [email protected]. Kindly watch the maiden ‘Diaspora Conversations’ at https://youtu.be/BNkfcEZUi8Q