Nurses at the Outpatient Department of the Kpandai hospital in the Northern Region have resumed work after they laid down their tools on Monday following an assault on one of their colleagues by a Customs officer.

They are, however, reiterating their calls for improved security for the nurses in the OPDs.

The Customs officer is said to have assaulted the nurse after she asked him to park his car in an orderly fashion.

In an interview with Citi News, one of the nurses at the OPD department, Cynthia Akosua Akomaze, said the nurses are still worried about their safety.

“The case has been sent to the police, so the police are handling it, and we have been advised to start work so that we will help the people in the community. But for us, the nurses, security is our priority now. This is not the first or second incident. It has happened more than five times,” Mrs. Akomaze, said.

“They [OPD nurses] are the first point of contact, so if they are not safe, anything can happen to those in the ward.”

Mrs. Akomaze said the nurse who was attacked was recovering from her ordeal.

“She is still under treatment because she can’t walk [well]. She has been limping.”