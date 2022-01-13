The Chief of Kwahu Nsabaa in the Eastern Region, Nana Osei Twum Barimah, has called for police action in the case of a 35-year-old-man who allegedly impregnated his 17-year-old stepdaughter.

The suspect is being accused of having sex with two of his own daughters and in addition to his stepdaughter.

The 30-year-old mother of the victim, Abena Joyce, first broke the news of her husband’s sexual abuse to members of the community.

Speaking after the pouring of libation to cleanse the community, the Chief of the area expressed shock over the matter, saying, it should be thoroughly looked into for prosecution.

“The story being circulated is true. A few days ago, I also heard the rumour that the man was sleeping with his children. I was dumbfounded when I heard the story, so I asked my elders to investigate the matter. Truly, they came back with a report that the man was sleeping with two of his children,” he recounted to Citi News.

“I summoned the man, his wife, and his children, the children testified that it was true. One of them even said she was pregnant for her father. This has never happened here since I became chief.”

“We know what to do from our end because he has defiled the land. We want the police to also take the matter up,” Nana Osei Twum Barimah said.