The Concerned Youth of La in the Greater Accra Region, has accused the La Traditional Council of conniving with some government officials to sell prominent lands in the Municipality to private developers.

The group expressed their displeasure about the sale of the La Aviation football park and the entire Civil Aviation lands to private estate developers to the detriment of the youth of La.

Speaking to Citi News after presenting a petition to the La MCE, a leader of the Concerned Youth of La, Micheal Sowah, asked for a halt on the sale of lands in the area.

“The stool must take custody of the La aviation land and decide on its fate. We were told there has been sod-cutting for an astroturf, but we believe it is a plan to distract us from their actual intention to sell the land.”

“We know there are a few people from the traditional council who may have sold the land without recourse to the stool. We will however ensure the transaction is reversed. Our La Mantse is no more. We will ensure the deal is aborted so that when a new one is enstooled, a decision can be made.”

The Municipal Chief Executive of La Dadekotopon, Solomon Kotey Nikoi, says his outfit will dialogue with the parties involved to resolve the matter.

He however said claims being made against some government officials are baseless.

“These are all mere allegations. We have no proof yet. We do not know of any government official who is selling lands.”

“We have however assured them that we will get to the bottom of the matter.“