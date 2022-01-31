The National Labour Commission (NLC) says it is confident it will win the legal battle against the striking University Teachers Association of Ghana, (UTAG).

The NLC is seeking an interlocutory injunction from the High Court in Accra to compel the lecturers to return to work.

The case is expected to be heard on Thursday, February 3, 2022.

Already, UTAG has stated that it is ready to launch strong legal arguments to continue with its industrial action in its quest for better conditions of service.

But speaking to Citi News, the Executive Secretary of the National Labour Commission, Ofosu Asamoah said the lecturers do not have a strong case.

“We have till Thursday to go to Court. So we will just wait to make our case. The Court will decide the next move. If indeed UTAG has a point as they insist, the Court will decide that. What matters is that whatever happens is in the best interest of Ghanaians.”

“We are very confident of winning this case. UTAG is well aware of this.”

Meanwhile, the Minister of Education, Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum, has said his outfit is engaging the University Teachers Association of Ghana, UTAG,

“Unfortunately, university lecturers are on strike, but we’ll continue to engage them as to how best we can get them back,” he said at a press conference on Sunday, January 30, 2022.