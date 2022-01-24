The Member of Parliament for the Yapei Kusawgu constituency, John Jinapor says the Minority’s opposition to the controversial E-levy proposal by the government is in the interest of the public.

According to him, the levy will only impose hardship on Ghanaians and the Minority will do all within its powers to resist its passage in Parliament.

Mr. Jinapor made the remarks during a town hall meeting on the E-levy in the Ashanti Regional capital Kumasi on Monday, January 24, 2022.

“We are opposed to the E-levy because this is not the time for E-levy. At this time when there is COVID, and we are advised to reduce physical interaction and do electronic transfers, this is not time to bring in e-levy,” he said.

“Even though we are NDC, we are fighting for the ordinary people. What we are doing is legitimate and this government must listen,” he added.

John Jinapor said the government has failed to engage any member of the Minority or other stakeholders in consultations to discuss the proposal.

“Not even one single member of the minority has been contacted. All they are doing is press conferences. The NPP alone cannot be the source of knowledge. They should listen [to Ghanaians],” Mr. Jinapor said.

The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, has called for consensus building, compromise, and broader consultation among the leaders of Parliament as a means of breaking away from the rancour that characterised proceedings in the first session of the 8th Parliament.

According to him, the only way to navigate the difficulties associated with a hung Parliament is through the use of dialogue.

Parliament will resume sittings for the second session on Tuesday, January 25, 2022.

Speaking at a Commonwealth Parliamentary Association Workshop in Accra, the Speaker absolved himself of any blame in relation to the recent chaos in Parliament.

”I am the Speaker, and I do not take part in decisions, but it is my duty to enforce the rules… The only way is to get the two sides to dialogue, cooperate with each other and achieve consensus. This is an imperative imposed on us by the people of Ghana. We have no choice,” the Speaker said.

Last week, the government said it will re-submit the Bill to Parliament, following the conclusion of extensive consultations on the controversial levy.