The Nkawkaw Domestic Violence and Victim Support Unit of the Ghana Police Service is on a manhunt for one Mohammed Issaka, aged 35, who is reported to have raped and impregnated his 15-year-old step-daughter at Kwahu Nsabaa in the Eastern Region.

Mr. Issaka, who is currently on the run, is also wanted for allegedly forcibly having sexual intercourse with his two biological daughters aged 16 and 19.

The 30-year-old mother of the victim, Abena Joyce, first broke the news of her husband’s alleged sexual abuse to members of the community, which later got to the attention of the chief and the police.

The Nkawkaw Domestic Violence and Victim Support Unit of the Ghana Police Service, who have begun investigations into the case of defilement and incest, want the public to volunteer vital information that could lead to the arrest of the suspect.

The Public Relations Officer of the Eastern Regional police command, DSP Ebenezer Tetteh, said the victims are being sought to assist in investigations.

“Nkawkaw DOVVSU are investigating a case of defilement and incest involving Mohammed Issaka, 35, of Kwahu Nsabaa near Kwahu. He is reported to have raped his 15-year-old step-daughter and had sex with 2 other biological daughters aged 16 and 19. The police are currently on a manhunt for the suspect, while the victims are being sought to assist the police in investigation. We are appealing to residents in and around Kwahu Nsabaa to volunteer vital information that could lead to the arrest of Mohammed Issaka to assist the police in investigations,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Chief of Kwahu Nsabaa in the Eastern Region, Nana Osei Twum Barimah, is urging the police to take action against the suspect.

The Chief of the area, who expressed shock over the matter, said in an earlier interview that the matter must be thoroughly looked into and the suspect punished.

“I summoned the man, his wife, and his children. The children testified that it was true. One of them even said she was pregnant for her father. This has never happened here since I became chief… We know what to do from our end because he has defiled the land. We want the police to also take the matter up,” Nana Osei Twum Barimah said.