Member of Parliament for Ada, Comfort Doyoe Ghansah, has expressed shock about the attack on a radio station in Ada by unknown thugs.

She has thus condemned the acts of the hoodlums while asking the government to prioritise the lives of journalists in the country.

The unidentified persons stormed the premises of Radio Ada on Thursday, vandalized properties, and attacked workers. Some of the persons affected by the brutalities have been hospitalized.

However, management of the radio station has traced the armed invasion to the station’s continuous discussions on the Songor Lagoon salt project in the town.

Speaking to Citi News, the Ada legislator particularly tasked President Akufo-Addo to ensure that those behind the dastardly act are arrested and prosecuted.

“I am not a happy person at all. That is the only radio station we have in the community. What is happening to journalists under this Nana Akufo-Addo administration? He is a human rights lawyer, but it is under his watch that journalists are suffering. None of them is safe now. We are calling on the President to provide security to them. What crime have they committed?”

“Look at how they beat the receptionist. It is not the best at all for the country. Now people are living in fear in Ada. Our safety and security are non-negotiable. We are begging this government to investigate to know the perpetrators and bring them to book”, she appealed.

The attack

The weapon-wielding thugs numbering about 10 according to reports gathered by citinewsroom.com ransacked some of the station’s offices and beat up two of its staff members.

They first manhandled some staff members of the station, who had refused to disclose the whereabouts of some senior management members the thugs had asked about.

Later, they stormed one of the station’s studios and assaulted the presenter, and vandalized some equipment in there.

Julius Odoi, In-charge of Programmes and External Communications at Radio Ada confirmed the attack.

“When the presenter in the studio realized that the thugs were coming in, he shut the door, but the thugs forced and broke into it. So he asked them why they had entered the studio, and they started slapping him. They also removed the monitor and the other equipment in the studio and damaged them.”

“The presenter was hit in the stomach as they destroyed everything. From there, the thugs moved out and asked other staff members to kneel down, warning them to stop some of the programs we have been hosting”, he said.