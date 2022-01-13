Some unknown hoodlums have violently attacked the premises of Radio Ada, a community radio station at Ada in the Greater Accra Region.

The incident is reported to have happened today, Thursday, January 13, 2021, at about 11:30 am.

The weapon-wielding thugs numbering about 10 according to reports gathered by citinewsroom.com ransacked some of the station’s offices and beat up two of its staff members over the content of one of the station’s flagship programs.

They first manhandled some staff members of the station, who had refused to disclose the whereabouts of some senior management members the thugs had asked about.

Later, they stormed one of the station’s studios and assaulted the presenter, and vandalized some equipment in there.

Julius Odoi, In-charge of Programmes and External Communications at Radio Ada confirmed the attack.

“When the presenter in the studio realized that the thugs were coming in, he shut the door, but the thugs forced and broke into it. So he asked them why they had entered the studio, and they started slapping him. They also removed the monitor and the other equipment in the studio and damaged them.”

“The presenter was beaten in the stomach and destroyed everything. From there, the thugs moved out and asked other staff members to kneel down, warning them to stop some of the programs we have been hosting”, he said.

A complaint has since been filed with the police in Ada. The police administration has thus issued a medical form to the assaulted persons to seek medical care.

They have also visited the premises of the media house to gather preliminary information for further investigation.