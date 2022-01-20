Private Legal Practitioner, Yaw Oppong, is set to be installed as Manwerehene of Akyem Abuakwa on Saturday, 22nd and Sunday 23rd January 2022.

The ceremony is expected to take place at the Ofori Panin Fie in Kyebi in the Eastern Region.

Yaw Oppong is a solicitor of the Supreme Court of Ghana and the Managing Partner of Ampofo, Oppong and

Associates, a firm of Lawyers in Accra, Ghana.

He has lectured at a number of Universities in Ghana, including Central University.

Currently, he is a senior lecturer at the Ghana School of Law.

He obtained a first degree in Law at the University of Ghana, and successfully qualified as a Barrister-At-Law from the Ghana School of Law, Makola – Accra, Ghana.

He holds a Master’s Degree in Oil and Gas Law (LLM) from the Faculty of Law, University of Ghana, Legon.

He is also a member of the Chartered Institute of Arbitrators, London.

His current choice of career as a professional lawyer, lecturer, and farmer, has put him in a position of being exposed at a practical level to the ongoing interaction between traditional customary law and practices on the one hand, and the demands of modern technological, infrastructural and industrial development on the other.

He has for several years been a regular resource person contributing to topical discussions on a myriad of legal issues and is a well-known personality on various media platforms in Ghana.