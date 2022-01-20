Police in the Ashanti Region have arrested a young man for allegedly setting a building ablaze at Brofoyedu on Monday.

The suspect is said to be a tenant of the house.

Police said upon receiving the complaint, they proceeded to the scene and realized that two of the rooms had been burnt.

They consequently arrested the suspect for investigations.

According to the police, they noticed some inconsistencies in the suspect’s responses and sent him to a hospital before sending him to court, but the court has requested for him to go through a psychological examination before determining the next line of action.

The Public Relations Officer of the Ashanti Regional Police Command, Godwin Ahianyo, says the suspect is currently in custody and the examination will be done.

“We received complaints from some tenants of an uncompleted building at Brofoyeduru that a co-tenant has set the whole house on fire. The police went there, and they saw that two rooms which were being occupied by the complainants have been set ablaze. We arrested the suspect, and he was sent to the police station for investigation, but we realized that the gentleman had a psychiatric problem, so they took him to the hospital after which they sent him to court, but the court ordered that he should be taken to a psychiatric hospital for medical examination. He is in custody at the moment,” he said.