The University of Ghana says investigations are still ongoing into the drowning of a first-year student in the school’s pool over the weekend.

The management of the University of Ghana confirmed the drowning of a male student on Saturday, January 29, 2022.

According to the statement released by the school, the student drowned after attempts to get him to follow safety protocols were ignored.

Speaking to Citi News, Director of the Public Affairs Directorate of the University of Ghana, Legon, Elizier T. Ameyaw-Buronyah, said the school is awaiting the outcome of investigations by the police and the hospital.

“The matter is still under investigation, and we are waiting for the report. We have not received any update from the police. The Hospital is also doing its autopsy to advise us on what caused the death. So we are waiting for them, but the parents of the student have been contacted.”

According to Radio Univers, the university’s radio station, the deceased was a male student at level 100 whose name is yet to be established.

An eyewitness who spoke to the campus radio said: “…the guy went to the 21ft and was asked to go back the first time…not knowing, he went there again and the next thing they heard was that he had drowned”.

In a video making rounds on social media, some persons, believed to be students of the university, were seen trying to retrieve the body of the supposed drowned student from the pool.