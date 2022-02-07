Education Minister, Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum, is optimistic university lecturers will call off their strike in the coming days.

Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum says some decisions have been taken and will be announced soon.

Speaking to Citi News after meeting all Vice Chancellors of public universities in Ghana, Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum said government will do all it can to end the strike by UTAG.

“We met with the Vice-Chancellors of the various universities and discussed a number of issues, bordering around how to get our university teachers, without whom schools will not run back to the lecture halls.”

“Some important decisions were made and I am glad about the outcome. We are going to follow through to ensure that the strike is called off in the coming days.”

UTAG has consistently raised concerns about the government’s lack of commitment to meeting its needs.

“The lawyer made it clear that we signed a couple of MOAs [in the past], but the employer has not shown any good faith anytime the MOAs were signed,” the National Secretary of UTAG, Dr. Asare Asante-Annor, said to Citi News earlier.

UTAG has been on strike since January 10 to force the government to restore the conditions of service agreed upon in 2012.

The 2012 conditions of service pegged the Basic plus Market Premium of a lecturer at $2,084.42.

UTAG has complained that the current arrangement has reduced its members’ basic premiums to $997.84.