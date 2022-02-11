The Ministry of Roads and Highways has indicated that security officers will remain at post at all thirty-eight tollbooths sites across the country.

The ministry says the move is to maintain sanity at the various tollbooth sites nationwide although toll collection has been suspended.

This follows public outcry that some of the booths are being destroyed by heavy duty vehicles whose drivers run into the cubicles.

In a Citi News interview, sector minster, Kwasi Amoako-Attah, said the booths will be protected and put to good use soon.

“All the 38 centres will continue to have security officers. We have not abandoned them. They are our assets and we are going to put them to good use for the good people of the country.”

The Minister’s comments come shortly after he was widely criticised for saying the tollbooths will be converted into washrooms for motorists.

Cessation of collection of tolls