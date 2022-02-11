Some supporters of Accra FM’s Bobbie Ansah have massed up at the Striking Force unit of the Greater Accra Regional Police Command at Accra Central to demand his release.

The Greater Accra Regional Police Command on Thursday arrested Kwabena Bobbie Ansah in connection with an alleged case of publication of false news and offensive conduct.

The broadcaster was picked up at the entrance of Class Media Group shortly after 10:00 pm on Thursday, just when his programme, ‘The Citizen Show’ which airs daily had ended.

An ardent listener of Bobbie Ansah, Adams Mohammed, told Citi News that he is appalled by the “growing trend of intimidation of journalists.”

“I have been here for about an hour now. I was surprised at the news of his arrest. I think it is unfair. I am here to ensure that he is released.”

Another listener said, “he has done nothing wrong. We will not leave until he is released.”

Few days ago, Power FM’s Oheneba Boamah Bennie, was jailed for two weeks and fined 3,000 cedis for contempt of court, in a case in which he allegedly made false claims against President Akufo-Addo and the justices of the Supreme Court in relation to the 2020 election petition.

Before that, Captain Smart of Onua TV was also arrested for some utterances he had made on TV, and he’s currently facing trial for alleged extortion.

Also, the Executive Director of ASEPA, a social group that advocates for good governance, Mensah Thompson, was on Thursday, February 10, 2022, granted bail in the sum of 50,000 cedis after he was arrested and charged for allegedly publishing false news against the President and the Ghana Armed Forces, although he had apologised for the claims.

Some observers of the political space have been worried about the trend, suggesting that the government is perpetuating a culture of silence, whereas others are of the view that these actions are necessary to sanitize the system to promote responsible journalism for the peace and stability of the country.