Ghanaian comedian Foster Romanus is ready for real music business after proving his music abilities by singing people’s songs during his comedy performances.

The comedian and actor has released a gospel song titled ‘His Glory.’

The song was produced by KODA and the video was directed by Mcwillies.

The song talks about reposing one’s trust in God to make them triumph over all their problems because ‘His Glory’ brings victory.

“I believe we have been called for a purpose, hence our abilities. So I will say I didn’t choose gospel, but God chose me to sing to His people,” he said.

According to Romanus, ‘His Glory’ came to him at a point when he was down and confused.

“I thought I had lost it all and there was no future for me. In a bid to pray and cry to God, I started singing this song and dancing happily,” he noted.

Foster Romanus has earned a lot of admiration in comedy and acting circles.

‘His Glory’ is available on all online streaming platforms.

Click on the link below to listen:

Foster Romanus – His Glory