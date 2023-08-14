Ghanaian actor and producer Eddie Nartey remarried on Saturday, August 12, 2023.

The ceremony was a simple and elegant affair, with a small group of close friends and family in attendance.

Eddie Nartey’s celebrity friends, including Bismark The Joke, James Gardiner, and Foster Romanus, served as his groomsmen.

Videos from the ceremony show Eddie Nartey and his new wife sharing many happy moments together.

Eddie Nartey’s first wife, Vida Ohenewaa Nartey, passed away in January 2021 after a battle with kidney failure.

The actor has been open about his grief in the years since her death, but it seems that he has finally found happiness again.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sammy Kumah (@sammykaymedia)