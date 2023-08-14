The District Chief Executive (DCE) for Bia West District in the Western North Region, Bernard Gyebi Blay, has urged the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) to decentralize its operational offices in the region, specifically within the Bia West District.

This follows frequent power outages in the area in recent times which led to a scuffle between workers of ECG and some aggrieved youth in the district.

The DCE in collaboration with the Traditional Authorities and the District Security Council arranged for a community engagement with the ECG to find a mutual resolution to the problem.

Since the creation of the Western North Region in 2019, the ECG still has its main administrative office situated in Secondi Takoradi in the Western Region.

Even though they have other offices in both Juaboso and Sefwi Wiawso, customers have to travel several hours down south to the coast in getting solutions to their problems related to electricity.

After witnessing persistent power outages in the Bia West District which is under the watch of the Juaboso branch of ECG for over three consecutive months, the people say they are fed up with the poor power supply coupled with a massive hike in the electricity bills despite the breakdown of their business activities.

On the back of several threats to lynch any worker of ECG when spotted in the Essam- Debiso townships, the DCE for Bia West, Benard Gyebi Blay in collaboration with the Nananom proactively called for a public forum between residents and officials from the ECG with the support of the DISEC to ensure that concerns of the people are addressed rather amicably

Mr Blay further appealed to government and the ECG to establish a regional office in Sefwi Wiawso and operanalise the district office in the Bia West where the hundred percent constructed office structure has been left to rot.

While some customers complained about destruction of their expensive electrical gadgets,others could not comprehend the disconnection of power by some ECG workers even at 10 o’clock in the night.

In an interview with the western regional communication officer for ECG who was impressed by engagement, Mr Benjamin Quarcoo insisted that customers should request for valid ID cards from any ECG workers at all times to avoid impostors.

He further addressed the general public to resort to the appropriate quarters to claim compensations for their damaged gadgets caused by the fluctuations of power.

The Development Chief for Sefwi Essam, Nana Armed Ibrahim who spoke on behalf of the traditional authorities expressed his gratitude to the ECG but further cautions them to act accordingly to avoid any chaos in the future

Meanwhile, the youth group in the area known as the People’s Assembly are threatening to stage a demonstration against the ECG if they do not see any change after the engagement.